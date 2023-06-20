Scott Disick Needs Cheering Up

This article was last updated on June 20, 2023

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Now that Kourtney Kardashian is having a baby with her husband Travis Barker, her family has been constantly checking up on her ex, Scott Disick. It’s no secret that Scott has been heartbroken ever since Kourtney married Travis. According to our source, he always held out hope that one day they’d get back together.

Now that Kourtney is pregnant with Travis’s baby, the Kardashians fear that this could put the already fragile and depressed Scott over the edge. He also looks like he’s packed on more than a few pounds. When they’re not in front of all the cameras that follow them around, the Kardashians are doing everything they can to keep Scott’s spirits up.

