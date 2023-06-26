Hollywood Has to Choose Between Kim and Kanye West

This article was last updated on June 26, 2023

Hollywood Has to Choose Between Kim and Kanye

Party planners and social event hosts in Hollywood hesitate to invite unhappily divorced couples to the same gathering. To avoid unpleasant scenes, they have to choose one side or the other. These days they have to choose between inviting powerful Kanye West or popular Kim Kardashian.

A Recent Celebrity Wedding

Kim Kardashian has been the consistent winner in terms of invitations recently. While Kim and Kanye were together, Stephanie Shepherd was Kim’s personal assistant. During that time, Kanye played matchmaker and introduced Stephanie to his manager and Apple Music CEO, Larry Jackson. Stephanie and Larry fell in love and got married this weekend at a star-studded event in Beverly Hills.

Invitation Dilemma

For the bride and groom, Stephanie and Larry, it was not an easy decision to make. They had to choose between inviting Kanye West or Kim Kardashian to their wedding. Ultimately, Kim scored the invitation while Kanye was left out. It’s uncertain if Kanye sent a wedding gift since he was snubbed.

Given the high-profile nature of their divorce, it’s understandable that party planners and event hosts have to navigate these tricky waters when it comes to inviting Kim and Kanye to the same gathering. Their presence can potentially create tension and detract from the overall enjoyment of the event.

Kim Kardashian’s Recent Success

Kim Kardashian has been making headlines and gaining popularity over the past few years. She has successfully transitioned from reality television star to entrepreneur. With her successful makeup brand, KKW Beauty, and her shapewear line, Skims, Kim has become a force to be reckoned with in the business world.

Additionally, Kim has taken on criminal justice reform as an advocacy issue. Her efforts in this area have resulted in numerous high-profile cases being brought to light and sentences being commuted for individuals who were wrongfully convicted. This has earned her praise and recognition in both the entertainment industry and the legal community.

Kanye West’s Influence

On the other hand, Kanye West is a powerful and influential figure in the music industry. Known for his bold fashion choices and controversial statements, Kanye has always been in the spotlight. His music has touched millions of people around the world, and he has received numerous awards for his work.

However, Kanye has also been known for his erratic behavior and public outbursts. This has caused some people to view him in a negative light and question his credibility. Despite this, there is no denying the impact he has had on the music industry and popular culture as a whole.

Choosing Sides

When it comes to parties and social events in Hollywood, the decision to invite either Kim Kardashian or Kanye West can be a difficult one. Both celebrities have their own fan bases and supporters, and excluding one of them can potentially create backlash.

Party planners and event hosts have to carefully consider the dynamics and potential conflicts that may arise from inviting both Kim and Kanye. They need to weigh the potential benefits of having a highly influential and popular celebrity like Kanye West against the potential risks of inviting two individuals who are no longer on good terms.

Conclusion

In the end, party planners and social event hosts in Hollywood have to make a choice between inviting Kim Kardashian or Kanye West. This decision can be a difficult one, as it involves considering personal relationships, potential conflicts, and the overall atmosphere of the event.

While Kim Kardashian has been the consistent winner in recent invitations, Kanye West’s influence and popularity cannot be overlooked. It remains to be seen how their relationship will evolve in the future and if Hollywood will continue to have to choose between these two powerful figures.

