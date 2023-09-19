Danny Masterson’s Wife Bijou Phillips Stands by Her Man

This article was last updated on September 19, 2023

Bijou Phillips Ready to Fight for Danny Masterson’s Conviction Overturn

Actress and model Bijou Phillips remains defiant and determined as her husband, actor Danny Masterson, faces the consequences of his recent conviction for rape. Despite Masterson being sentenced to 30 years in prison, Phillips stands by her man and plans to fight for his appeal.

A Subtle Statement: Changing Her Last Name

In a surprising move, Phillips has decided to take her husband’s last name to show her unwavering support. According to a close friend, Phillips has already begun the legal process of changing her last name to Masterson. She expects the name change to be official before the appeals case is heard.

This decision serves as a subtle way for Phillips to make a public statement about her feelings towards her husband’s conviction. It demonstrates her commitment to their relationship and her belief in his innocence.

The Fight for an Appeal

While Masterson has been convicted, his legal team is preparing for an appeal. Phillips is fully onboard with this fight and is working closely with Masterson’s defense attorneys. She firmly believes that her husband is innocent and that justice will prevail.

A Source of Strength

Friends close to Phillips reveal that she has been a pillar of strength throughout this challenging period. She has been unwavering in her support for Masterson, providing emotional support and actively participating in his legal defense strategy.

A Determined Advocate

Phillips is known for her tenacity and determination. She is no stranger to controversy and has faced her fair share of challenges throughout her own career. Now, she is channeling that same spirit into fighting for justice for her husband.

A Supportive Network

Phillips is not alone in her fight for Masterson’s appeal. The couple has received an outpouring of support from their close friends and family. They believe in Masterson’s innocence and are standing by him every step of the way.

Celebrity Friends Rallying Behind the Couple

Several high-profile celebrities have publicly expressed their support for Phillips and Masterson. They believe in their cause and are using their platforms to raise awareness and generate support.

A United Front

As they navigate this difficult chapter in their lives, Phillips and Masterson are presenting a united front. They are determined to fight together and remain hopeful for a positive outcome.

The Road Ahead

While the appeals process may be lengthy and challenging, Phillips is prepared to do whatever it takes to prove her husband’s innocence. She understands the uphill battle they face but remains committed to fighting until justice is served.

Looking Toward the Future

Regardless of the outcome of the appeal, Phillips and Masterson remain devoted to one another. They are already making plans for their lives beyond this legal battle and are hopeful for a brighter future.

