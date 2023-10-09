This article was last updated on October 9, 2023

Will Kris Jenner Change Her Last Name?

Caitlyn Jenner’s loose lips were the final straw for Kris Jenner. Caitlyn recently gave an interview in London while promoting a new documentary on the Kardashians, and Kris found some of Caitlyn’s remarks offensive. According to an insider, Kris is ready to cut the final tie and change her last name from Jenner back to Kardashian. It’s not an easy task since Kris has countless LLC’s and business accounts under Jenner, but she’s so fed up with Caitlyn’s negativity that she feels it’s worth the aggravation to return to being a Kardashian.

The Jenner-Kardashian family has been a constant source of media attention for years. From their reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” to their personal lives being dissected in the tabloids, the family is familiar with the spotlight. However, Caitlyn Jenner’s recent interview has caused even more drama within the family.

Offensive Remarks in the London Interview

During the interview in London, Caitlyn Jenner made offensive remarks about her ex-wife Kris Jenner. These remarks did not sit well with Kris, who has always tried to maintain a cordial relationship with Caitlyn for the sake of their children. The insider claims that Kris found Caitlyn’s comments hurtful and disrespectful.

Kris Jenner’s Decision

After years of putting up with Caitlyn’s negativity, Kris has reached her breaking point. Changing her last name from Jenner back to Kardashian is a significant step for Kris, as she has built a personal and professional brand around the name Jenner. However, the insider suggests that Kris is willing to go through the hassle of updating all her legal documents, business accounts, and social media profiles to distance herself from the Jenner name.

The Business Side of the Name Change

One of the major challenges Kris will face is updating her numerous LLCs and business accounts. Over the years, Kris has been involved in various business ventures, and changing her last name will require significant effort to rebrand herself. However, the insider reports that Kris is determined to move forward and reclaim the Kardashian name.

The Impact on the Kardashian Brand

The Kardashian name is undoubtedly a powerful brand in the entertainment industry. Kris has played a significant role in building and managing that brand over the years. By changing her last name back to Kardashian, Kris may be aiming to show solidarity with her daughters and strengthen the family’s brand.

The Kardashian-Jenner Children’s Reaction

It’s unclear how Kris’s decision will be received by her children. While her daughters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, may support their mother’s choice, her two Jenner daughters, Kendall and Kylie, may have mixed feelings. The insider suggests that Kris has not yet discussed her plans with her children, and it remains to be seen how they will react.

Is This a Permanent Change?

While changing her last name from Jenner to Kardashian may initially be driven by the current family drama, it raises the question of whether this change will be permanent. Kris has been known to make strategic decisions when it comes to her brand, and this name change could be one of them. Only time will tell if Kris decides to keep the Kardashian name for good.

