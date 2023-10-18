Bella Hadid Spotted Sharing a Kiss with Horse Rider Adan Banuelos

This article was last updated on October 18, 2023

A New Romance Blossoming?

In a surprising turn of events, supermodel Bella Hadid was recently seen locking lips with horse rider Adan Banuelos. Images obtained by TMZ show the couple engaging in a passionate kiss, as well as holding hands.

The Man Behind the Reins

Adan Banuelos, 34, is a well-respected horse trainer with an impressive record in equestrian sports. Having earned numerous awards throughout his career, Banuelos is considered a prominent figure in the horse riding community.

It seems that both Hadid and Banuelos share a deep affinity for equestrian sports. The 27-year-old model has been an avid horse rider since her childhood and even harbored dreams of competing in the Olympics. Unfortunately, her battle with Lyme disease prevented her from fully pursuing her aspirations in the sport.

A Fresh Start

Just four months ago, Hadid ended her nearly two-year relationship with art director Marc Kalman. Prior to Kalman, she was involved with singer The Weeknd. Now, it seems that the model has found solace and a new connection in the arms of Banuelos.

Only time will tell if this newfound romance will blossom into something more. Fans of both parties eagerly anticipate any further developments in this unexpected relationship.

