Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Team Up to Purchase Matthew Perry’s House

According to a close source, both Aniston and Cox are aware of Perry’s affection for the residence and are steadfast to honor his memory. The house, worth an estimated $6 million, holds significance to the late actor. Given their financial capacity, the two actresses are eager to procure the property, revamp the pool area, and rejuvenate the exterior. Renovating properties has been a side hustle for both Aniston and Cox, so this endeavor presents a potential financial opportunity. They have expressed their commitment to contribute any profits from the project to a foundation established in Matthew Perry’s name.

Progress and Challenges

Recognizing the potential complexities involved in securing permits from the city, Aniston and Cox are striving to expedite the purchase from Perry’s estate. By doing so, they aim to kickstart the renovation process without unnecessary delays. Their prompt action is a strategic move, especially with the property already featuring on celebrity bus tours, attracting tourists who flock to capture glimpses and photographs.