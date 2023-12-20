This article was last updated on December 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian Seeks Full Custody of Children from Kanye West

Renowned personality Kim Kardashian is reportedly heading to court to request full custody of her four children with rapper Kanye West. This major step comes in the wake of a disturbing incident where Kanye was captured on videotape going on an anti-Semitic rant in Las Vegas early Friday morning. The video quickly went viral on several media platforms, including TMZ.

Kanye’s Unhinged Rant Sparks Legal Action

Upon viewing the troubling footage, Kim Kardashian promptly reached out to her legal counsel and expressed her firm stance on the matter, stating “enough is enough.” The reality TV star is deeply concerned about the well-being of her children and is determined to safeguard them from being exposed to Kanye’s unpredictable behavior. Sources close to the situation have revealed that Kim believes her ex-husband may be mentally unstable, and she is adamant that her children should not be subjected to his erratic and potentially harmful outbursts.

Kim Kardashian’s swift and decisive action has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and observers alike eagerly awaiting further developments. It is anticipated that she will file for full custody of her children without delay, signaling a possible legal showdown between the high-profile ex-couple.

As this contentious situation continues to unfold, it is clear that all eyes will be on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates as this story progresses.