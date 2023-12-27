This article was last updated on December 27, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Kris Jenner’s Mysterious Amazon Package

Kris Jenner isn’t happy with Amazon, but luckily, she knows the owner! According to a source, Kris received an unexpected delivery from Amazon to her house – this was unusual since most of her packages go to her production office. It wasn’t something she ordered, and the packing slip said it was a gift but with NO name.

Kris had one of her assistants spend HOURS on the phone with Amazon’s overseas based customer service to no avail – apparently it’s a company policy NOT to disclose any information, including WHO sent the mystery package. Fearing it was from a stalker, Kris dialed up her pal Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, and expressed her frustration at the entire situation. Now Jeff is considering changing the ridiculous policy – all thanks to Kris.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.