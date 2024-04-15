Kim’s Favour Sets Chris Appleton’s Met Gala Role

This article was last updated on April 15, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Those who have the favour of the renowned American media personality Kim Kardashian, often experience ripples of positive outcomes in their career paths. An illustrative case is Chris Appleton, who holds the notable position of being Kim’s trusted hair stylist for many years. As a result of Kim’s word-of-mouth recommendation, Chris has been granted the esteemed opportunity to work as a red-carpet correspondent at the forthcoming Met Gala.

The Power of a Personal Referral

It is common for employers and event organisers to trust recommendations from reliable sources. As an A-lister, Kim’s recommendation carries significant weight, which paved the way for Chris Appleton’s new role at the Met. Any endorsements from Kim, a woman who sports the perfect hair at various events, public appearances, and on social media, is regarded highly.

The iconic Met Gala is acclaimed internationally as the apex event in fashion. As a correspondent, Chris will be tasked with critiquing and analysing not just the hairdos but also the costumes of celebrities who grace the red carpet. This opportunity will enhance his already notable portfolio and could drive his career to new heights.

Kim Kardashian’s Role in Chris’s Career Leverage

The Met Gala correspondent gig came to Kim’s knowledge through her vast network of industry insiders. Recognising the potential fit for Chris, she took action immediately, reaching out to the decision-makers of the event. Her efforts paid off when her recommendations led to Chris’s hiring, showcasing the unbelievable persuasive power Kim possesses.

The Unstoppable Duo

This recent development has further cemented the bond between Kim and Chris. Both have been dynamic figures in the fashion industry, presenting trending hairstyles and a holistic captivating appearance that fans across the globe wait to see. As Chris propelled into an extended role of a correspondent, we look forward to seeing his expert opinions during the Met Gala— all thanks to Kim, who ensured his talents will be showcased to a much larger audience.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.