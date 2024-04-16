This article was last updated on April 16, 2024

Reconciliation between Tori and Candy Spelling: A Long-Awaited Development

Following years of strained relations, Tori Spelling and her mother, Candy Spelling, have started a new chapter of their relationship. A red-carpet interviewer recently listened to Candy Spelling reveal a significant decision she made; echoing a mother’s unconditional love and concern. As Tori is currently going through a divorce with her soon-to-be ex-spouse, Dean McDermott, Candy has expressed her readiness to secure the future of Tori and her children financially.

Candy’s Opinions on Dean and The Financial Gesture for Tori

Candy’s disapproval of her daughter’s relationship with Dean has never been a clandestine affair. Though it’s worthy to note that her change of heart regarding financial support isn’t entirely tied to her opinion about Dean. As Candy advances in years, the 78-year-old matriarch has started to entertain the thought of not living alone. She’s contemplating the advantages of dwelling with her family members, which also triggered her decision to support her daughter and grandchildren financially.

The Prospects of a New Home and a Unified Spelling Family

In pursuit of the desire to live with her family, Candy sold the vast Spelling mansion in Holmby Hills, California. She then moved into a luxurious penthouse condo in the adjacent Century City. However, Candy is currently house hunting in the old neighborhood, aiming to find a suitable residence where she can live with Tori and her grandkids. No doubt, this is an unexpected ray of sunshine in the midst of Tori’s painful divorce.

