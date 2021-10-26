Karishma Tanna’s Sexy & Sultry swimsuit pics will stun your senses

Karishma Tanna was an ultimate surprise package in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. Though her role was short, she sure made it memorable in whatever screen time she got. While she is still basking in the glory of Sanju's success, she took to Instagram to share her awesome sauce pictures in swimsuit. Her floral printed swimsuit highlights her fit form and she looks drop dead gorgeous in the same, needless to say. She took to the social media picture sharing app and wrote, 'Hello there, major missing happening.” We don't know who she is missing here; well that's still a mystery!

Karishma Tanna looks sunkissed, sultry and totally HOT in a backless swimsuit. We can't get enough of these pictures and you won't too! Check them out here.

Sanju hottie and Naagin beauty @karishmaktanna turns on the heat ????

In addition to films, Karishma is also very popular for her television serial Naagin. She is one of the most followed celebs in the tinsel town. Log on to Bollywood Hungama for more updates and pics!

