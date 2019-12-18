Akshay Kumar talks about his Punjabi connection with Diljit Dosanjh and how Ranveer Singh is like a kid on the sets!

Akshay Kumar is one of the most respected actors of the industry who has been giving back-to-back hits this year beginning with Kesari, then Mission Mangal, to Housefull 4 and now moving on to his upcoming film Good Newwz. The actor is known to choose scripts that manage to leave a mark on his huge fan base. Known for performing his own stunt, Akshay Kumar justifies the nickname Khiladi Kumar thoroughly.
In an interview with a leading daily, Akshay Kumar revealed that his Good Newwz co-star, Diljit Dosanjh has a great comic timing and they hit it off very quickly, partially because of their Punjabi connection. He also spoke about how he is protective of Kareena Kapoor Khan since he knows her from the time she was nine years old. As we’re all aware, Akshay Kumar has worked in quite a few films with Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan respectively and for that, his connection with Kareena is all the more special.
He will be working on Bachchan Pandey as soon as the promotions for Good Newwz comes to an end.
