Sara Ali Khan wraps the schedule for Coolie No. 1 with the most realistic picture of all times!

Sara Ali Khan has always been true to her goofy self and has never shied away from expressing it. From ‘Sara Ki Shayri’ to her knock-knock jokes, Sara Ali Khan’s spontaneity makes her one of the most loved new-age actresses of all time. She had also recently made her Coolie No. 1 co-star, Varun Dhawan, prey to her jokes and he did not look amused!

As she wraps the schedule of the film Sara Ali Khan shares a before and after shoot picture and it is one of the most relatable pictures to all the makeup enthusiasts. In the first picture, she is seen applying mascara for her shot, while in the second picture, she is seen removing her makeup. Apart from the realistic and relatable pictures, she has blessed us with another shayri.

View this post on Instagram

I believe in the magic in the eyes ???? Mascara and eye shadow; sometimes sara tries, ????????‍♀️ But after pack up it’s cleanser and fries ???? On a cheat day maybe some pies ???? #schedulewrap

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 22, 2019 at 11:00am PST

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020, with David Dhawan as the director.

