Sara Ali Khan wraps the schedule for Coolie No. 1 with the most realistic picture of all times!

Sara Ali Khan has always been true to her goofy self and has never shied away from expressing it. From ‘Sara Ki Shayri’ to her knock-knock jokes, Sara Ali Khan’s spontaneity makes her one of the most loved new-age actresses of all time. She had also recently made her Coolie No. 1 co-star, Varun Dhawan, prey to her jokes and he did not look amused!
Take a look at it.
View this post on Instagram
I believe in the magic in the eyes ???? Mascara and eye shadow; sometimes sara tries, ????????♀️ But after pack up it’s cleanser and fries ???? On a cheat day maybe some pies ???? #schedulewrap
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 22, 2019 at 11:00am PST
Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020, with David Dhawan as the director.
Also Read: VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan takes her ‘knock-knock’ jokes to another level with Varun Dhawan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply