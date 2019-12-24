Evelyn Sharma enjoys the German Christmas markets with her family

Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma posts a heartwarming photo of herself with family members at a German Christmas market or "Christkindlmarkt" as they are called in her home country. Sources close to the Saaho actress know how special this time of year is to her and she confirmed it expressing her sentiment on social media, "The Christmas markets are my favourite thing about Europe in December! And I hadn't been home to Germany for Christmas in such a long time… But the best part about coming home is seeing friends and family," says the Indo-German starlet, who is currently shooting for her international show EUROMAXX in Berlin.

Over the past few years Evelyn has been hosting the annual fundraising event for her charity organization Seams For Dreams, the SFD Garage Sale, in a Christmas market style every year, rallying the film and fashion industry to donate their own clothes. All proceeds of the SFD Garage Sale support the non-profit's mission to supply appropriate clothing the ones in need across India. "It's the time we come together to give, it's how I grew up, and I wanted to share that with my friends," said Evelyn in an earlier interview when asked why she chose Christmas as the theme for the annual sale.

Just like at European Christmas markets the SFD Garage Sale sees local handy work, delicious season delicacies, gifting ideas, and of course vintage clothing for the happy shoppers. The organization is now in its sixth year and for the first time Evelyn was not able to attend the fundraising event herself, however, that didn't stop this fashionable fundraising event from becoming a roaring success!

"It gives me so much pleasure to see the Garage Sale getting bigger and better with every passing year. The response has once again been overwhelming and it gives me tremendous pride to see SFD becoming independent from me. It has slowly become more like a movement in the film and fashion industry to give in absolute style!" quips the recently engaged starlet.

Hard work pays off – as the Germans say! And we are glad to see Evelyn getting some well-deserved downtime with her family.

View this post on Instagram

???????? Christmas time is best with dear friends!! So excited to have you in India soon!! @amritacheematv

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Dec 22, 2019 at 11:24am PST

View this post on Instagram

What an overwhelming feeling of loneliness and darkness walking through the concrete walls of the #HolocaustMemorial (German: Holocaust-Mahnmal) of #WorldWar2… This truly reminds of a very dark time in history and urges us to reach out a hand to those lost and in need… Standing here, I wonder why people still today want to fight about being a superior race, plan to build walls to shut out people seeking help, exile innocent brothers and sisters in the name of a religion or national pride… Look around you! Have we learned nothing from the many wars and the hatred in the past? Have our ancestors screamed for life and started revolutions for nothing? Open your eyes, and open your hearts. Let’s embrace each other with LOVE ❤️ that’s my only wish this Christmas… #loveistheonlyway

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Dec 22, 2019 at 12:31am PST

View this post on Instagram

Goodmorning #Berlin! ????????❄️ COMMENT the NAME of YOUR CITY! ????????

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Dec 21, 2019 at 12:32am PST

View this post on Instagram

The Christmas markets are my favourite thing about Europe in December! ⛄️???? And I hadn't been home to Germany for Christmas in such a long time… But the best part about coming home is seeing friends and family. ????

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Dec 20, 2019 at 12:52pm PST

ALSO READ: Evelyn Sharma gets engaged to boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in Australia

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results