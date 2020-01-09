Justin Bieber debuts pink hairstyle in Yummy music video

The Bieber fever is back! Justin Bieber has made a comeback since his last studio album in 2015, Purpose. The first song from his fifth studio album is titled 'Yummy' which released on Friday. The 25-year-old singer unveiled the music video on Saturday debuting his pink hairstyle.
Dressed in DrewHouse hoodie, the singer is seen dining with a bunch of people before he dances on a table in a pink tank top. The music video has been directed by Bardia Zeinali. Prior to the music video release, Justin took part in a Q&A on his YouTube page and confirmed that 'Yummy' was inspired by his wife Hailey Bieber.
ALSO READ: Justin Bieber unveils trailer of new docuseries featuring Hailey Bieber and upcoming new music
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply