Sooryavanshi: Gulshan Grover shares behind the scene picture with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty

After the super successful film Simmba, fans have been eagerly awaiting for the next film from Rohit Shetty's cop-universe. Rohit Shetty had announced Sooryavanshi along with Simmba, with Akshay Kumar making an appearance towards the end of the film introducing his character. Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover.

Two days after Katrina Kaif sharing a behind the scene picture with Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar on the sets, Gulshan Grover has followed suit. Gulshan Grover who will be seen playing the antagonist in the film shared a behind the scene picture with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Akshay, Katrina, Gulshan, and Rohit have been shooting for the film in Goa from the past few days. In the picture, Akshay is seen clad in a blue shirt with jeans while Gulshan is seen clad in a printed peach shirt with jeans. Rohit is seen sporting a red checkered shirt with jeans. Gulshan Grover shared the photo and wrote, “Last day of Filming for film #Sooryavanshi with my brother @akshaykumar, Gorgeous #KatrinaKaif and favourite Director @iamrohitshetty.”

Last day of filming for film #Sooryavanshi with my Brother @akshaykumar along with gorgeous @katrinakaif with most favourite director @itsrohitshetty

After the Singham franchise and Simmba, Sooryavanshi is a grand edition to Rohit’s cop universe. While Akshay will be seen playing a top cop in the film, the filmmaker’s past cop heroes i.e. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen making a very special appearance too.

