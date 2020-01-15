Sooryavanshi: Gulshan Grover shares behind the scene picture with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty

After the super successful film Simmba, fans have been eagerly awaiting for the next film from Rohit Shetty's cop-universe. Rohit Shetty had announced Sooryavanshi along with Simmba, with Akshay Kumar making an appearance towards the end of the film introducing his character. Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover.
Two days after Katrina Kaif sharing a behind the scene picture with Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar on the sets, Gulshan Grover has followed suit. Gulshan Grover who will be seen playing the antagonist in the film shared a behind the scene picture with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.
View this post on Instagram
Last day of filming for film #Sooryavanshi with my Brother @akshaykumar along with gorgeous @katrinakaif with most favourite director @itsrohitshetty
A post shared by Gulshan Grover (@gulshangrover) on Jan 14, 2020 at 6:02pm PST
After the Singham franchise and Simmba, Sooryavanshi is a grand edition to Rohit’s cop universe. While Akshay will be seen playing a top cop in the film, the filmmaker’s past cop heroes i.e. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen making a very special appearance too.
