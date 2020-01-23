Sooraj Barjatya reveals that Salman Khan has shown interest in his next

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have given the audience several hit films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Hum Aapke Hai Koun. The two last collaborated for the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that released in 2015.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya while talking to a news agency revealed that he is already penning his next film and Salman Khan has liked the ideas. The filmmaker said that the script will be completed in two years. Barjatya said that film will be in his space which includes drama, family, and emotions.

However, the director said that he is currently focusing on his younger son Avnish's directorial venture. The filmmaker said that he was going to start his film with Salman Khan in late 2017, but his son who assisted him in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo said that is ready to start as a director. Barjatya said that he held back to guide his son. The director said that his film's son is a complicated love story.

Barjatya, who hails from Rajshri Productions, known for making simple and family-oriented dramas, said he has advised his son to stay true to the essence of their banner.

When asked about Salman Khan's presence in his son's film, the filmmaker said that Avnish has Salman Khan's blessings. Barjatya said that every filmmaker should make a film of their age group and what they believe in.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan poses like Salman Khan in the behind-the-scenes picture from Love Aaj Kal

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results