Watch: Taimur and Inaaya dance away at Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi’s birthday party

After being the enthusiastic guest at Armaan Jain's wedding, Karan Johar has now turned host as he threw a grand party for his twins Yash and Roohi's third birthday. Spotted at the party were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Even though the birthday is on 7th February, celebrations begin today with a lavish fun-filled bash for toddlers.

A video from the part shows the star kids dancing and jumping around in an outdoor area. While Yash is seen standing silently, Roohi is seen swinging to her own tune. Meanwhile, Taimur is extremely animated as he jumps around and dances. Inaaya too is seen enjoying the music.

View this post on Instagram

Bollywood's toddlers join Roohi and Yash Johar at their birthday party

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Feb 5, 2020 at 4:24am PST

View this post on Instagram

.@karanjohar throws a birthday bash for Yash and Roohi

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Feb 5, 2020 at 5:48am PST

Alia Bhatt too was a part of the celebration. A picture of her kissing birthday girl Roohi is also doing the rounds on social media.

View this post on Instagram

.@aliaabhatt with birthday girl #RoohiJohar

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Feb 5, 2020 at 5:52am PST

Other star kids such as Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan, Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, and others are expected to attend.

