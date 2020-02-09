Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana is ready to wait for Asim Riaz to come out and explain things to her

Only recently, Himanshi Khurana reentered Bigg Boss 13 as Asim Riaz’s connection. Needless to say, Asim Riaz was over the moon when he saw Himanshi walking in and did not leave her hand for close to a half-hour. After she exchanged pleasantries with the other housemates, Asim Riaz got down on one knee and proposed marriage to her. However, Himanshi did not reply to his big question but has also not refused to marry him. She has been receiving a lot of flak for not answering but that doesn’t bother her.

In an interview with another portal, Himanshi said that she was surprised when Asim proposed for marriage and not for commitment, she couldn’t take a hasty decision regarding the same. She has already spoken to Asim and said that she will wait for him to come out of the house and explain things to her before taking a decision. There were also reports of Asim Riaz dating Shruti Tuli, but the actress, later on, denied dating him. Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, came inside the house with Himanshi’s message for Asim and the latter was clearly on cloud nine.

Himanshi has even spoken to him about how he should have not believed the rumours of her marriage since she had already told him that she was not even engaged. Asim admitted that it was his misjudgment and the fact that he is inside the house led to the miscommunication. Himanshi is ready to wait for him and hear him out once he’s outside and then the two would like to know each other more before taking a decision.

With the finale nearing in less than a week, a lot of people are rooting for Asim Riaz to win Bigg Boss 13. Which contestant do you think will win the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz say that the show is biased towards Sidharth Shukla, apologise later

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results