Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis wrap up Venom 2 production in London

It's a wrap on the production of Tom Hardy starrer Venom 2 in London. Tom shared a photograph on his Instagram story with the cast and crew of the film. The caption simply read, "V2 wrap." The team of Venom 2 will now head to San Francisco for another schedule before wrapping up the film.

A few days ago, Tom Hardy shared a photograph from the sets of the film. While the photo did not offer much to the fans, it gave a glimpse of the crew working behind the scenes on the sets of Venom 2.

Directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel, Venom 2 stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, and Woody Harrelson as Carnage. Naomie Harris is reportedly in talks to play the role of Shriek.

Venom 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 2, 2020.

View this post on Instagram

Big thanks to the U.K crew! Next stop San Francisco! ???????? ???????? #V2

A post shared by Jacob Tomuri (@jaketomuri) on Feb 8, 2020 at 11:42am PST

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results