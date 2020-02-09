Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis wrap up Venom 2 production in London

February 9, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

It's a wrap on the production of Tom Hardy starrer Venom 2 in London. Tom shared a photograph on his Instagram story with the cast and crew of the film. The caption simply read, "V2 wrap." The team of Venom 2 will now head to San Francisco for another schedule before wrapping up the film.

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis wrap up Venom 2 production in London

A few days ago, Tom Hardy shared a photograph from the sets of the film. While the photo did not offer much to the fans, it gave a glimpse of the crew working behind the scenes on the sets of Venom 2. 

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis wrap up Venom 2 production in London

Directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel, Venom 2 stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, and Woody Harrelson as Carnage. Naomie Harris is reportedly in talks to play the role of Shriek.

Venom 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 2, 2020.

View this post on Instagram

Big thanks to the U.K crew! Next stop San Francisco! ???????? ???????? #V2

A post shared by Jacob Tomuri (@jaketomuri) on Feb 8, 2020 at 11:42am PST

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *