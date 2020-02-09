Kalki Koechlin welcomes a baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg!

Kalki Koechlin, soon after the release of Sacred Games 2 announced her pregnancy. The actress waited for a good 5 months before she announced it on social media and the industry was super happy for her. Her boyfriend Guy Hershberg has been super supportive of her and Kalki has seriously given major goals by posting multiple pictures of their cute antics.
View this post on Instagram
And then we shall rest… #familytime #goodbyevanya #hellolife ????@salomerebello
A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Dec 22, 2019 at 9:27pm PST
Congratulations to the happy couple!
