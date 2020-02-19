Hrithik Roshan is left impressed with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, says ‘take a bow’

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior not only did great business at the box office, but the audience loved the historical drama and the bravery it showed. Looks like Hrithik Roshan is floored too! After watching the film, he took to Instagram to laud the film and the actors.

"Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant . Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film," he wrote.

Fans, meanwhile, are pouring in comments stating they want to see Hrithik essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We need to wait to see if that works out!

Hrithik, who had two back to back successful films in the form of Super 30 and War last year, is believed to begin shooting for Krrish 4 soon. Rakesh Roshan, who is presently recovering from health issues, is supposed to kick-start work once he is completely fine. As per reports, Hrithik is also gearing up to play a double role in the same.

