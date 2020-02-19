Video: Madhurima Tuli Reveals if Bigg Boss 13 was scripted and biased!

Mahurima Tuli was one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 13 for multiple reasons. From being in the same house with her ex, Vishal Aditya Singh, to hitting him with a frying pan, she was in news for quite some time. Bigg Boss 13 had seen a lot of dramas from all the contestants and there were a lot of rumours regarding the show that it is scripted and biased. Putting those rumours to rest, Madhurima Tuli exclusively spoke to Bollywood Hungama.
Watch her get candid on her experience in Bigg Boss 13 right here.
What is your opinion on Madhurima’s take on the show’s bias? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima Tuli opens up about the frying pan incident with Vishal Aditya Singh on Bigg Boss 13
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply