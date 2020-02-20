Varun Dhawan and ‘daddy cool’ David Dhawan ride an ATV in Goa, see photo

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, along with the Coolie No. 1 team, are presently shooting in Goa. It's a lot of fun, of course. The father-son duo, in fact, hit the beach and we saw them riding an ATV!

The actor later took to Instagram to share a photo of himself enjoying the ride while daddy Dhawan drove it. "Daddy cool," he wrote. We so agree! Varun's friends from the industry all gave the picture a loud cheer. "Pic of the day!,' wrote Vicky Kaushal. "Love it," said Farhan Akhtar, and Tahira Kashyap found it "So cute'! Others including Huma Qureshi, Evelyn Sharma and Manish Malhotra also dropped comments. Check out the post below.

​Coolie No. 1, a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film with the same name, also stars Paresh Rawal, Sahil Vaid, Javed Jafferi among others in pivotal roles. The film releases on 1st May, 2020. Varun, meanwhile, has also come on board for Shashank Khaitan's forthcoming flick Mr. Lele. He also signed Khaitan's Rannbhoomi, which is yet to take off.

