The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty begin Sooryavanshi promotions on their favourite show

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty released the highly awaited trailer of their upcoming actioner Sooryavanshi on Monday, February 2, 2020 amid massive fanfare. The actors were joined by Singham Ajay Devgn, Simmba Ranveer Singh and the leading lady of Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif. As the audience is excited about the film, the duo has kick-started the promotions!

Starting with his favourite show, Akshay Kumar reached the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show on Tuesday along with director Rohit Shetty. In 2019, he promoted all of his four films – Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz – on the show as well. The actor shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “One place which has become a must visit during my film promotions…Can you guess where are we promoting #Sooryavanshi today? @itsrohitshetty.” Now, we can expect laughter and crazy antics filled episode!

Reliance Entertainment presents Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release on March 24, 2020, evening 6pm onward.

