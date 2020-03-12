Hungama 2: Meezaan Jafri says Akshay Kumar asked him to blindly follow Priyadarshan

Actor Meezaan Jafri who made his debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Malaal is now set to experiment with comedy genre in Hungama 2. The film directed by Priyadarshan marks his return to Bollywood after seven years. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, and Pranitha Subhash.

Talking about Priyadarshan in an interview to a tabloid, Meezaan said that comedy is the most difficult genre and Priyadarshan shoots it in a unique way. He said that no one except the director is aware of what is happening on the set. Meezaan said that when he spoke to Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi he advised the young actor to blindly follow Priyadarshan and expect things to turn out great.

Meezaan said that he agreed to do Priyadarshan's film without even listening to the script. The young actor said that he has a special connection with the filmmaker as his grandfather acted in Priyadarshan's first Hindi film Muskurahat.

In Hungama 2, Meezaan sports a completely different look from his first film and admits that people from the film fraternity failed to recognize him. The actor will also be recreating the popular track Main Khiladi Tu Anari chartbuster, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, with Shilpa Shetty.

