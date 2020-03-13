Angira Dhar bags a role in Anurag Kashyap’s first international film, Talkh

Angira Dhar starred in YRF's Bang Baaja Baraat and Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and then followed it up with an action-packed role in Commando 3 last year. And it seems 2020 has started off on a brilliant note with Angira coming on board for Anurag Kashyap's first International film, Talkh.

Anurag, who's known for his brand of cinema, which is unusually unconventional and quirky, enjoys a huge fan following among the masses. Now, he's all set to direct his first international film, titled Talkh where Angira plays the primary lead. A visibly happy Angira shares, "Anurag sir was shooting with Vicky Kaushal in Amritsar for Manmarziyaan when Love Per Square Foot had released. He had seen the film and sent a message via Vicky that he wanted to chat with me. Later, he called me and gave me a low down about the film. We met and during the meeting I was told how I looked similar to the original character. It's like a dream come true to be part of a world that Anurag sir is going to create."

Angira has been dabbling genres and mediums ever since she made her debut and isn't limiting herself to just one space. This will also be her debut in the international space and she is excited. "The avenues open up and it also changes the way people perceive you. As an actor, it just encourages me because I am now confident that I can do much more outside the Hindi film industry. It is really an exciting phase for me," she shares.

Ask her about the prep she's undertaking and she reveals, "I have been essentially learning and concentrating on German because it's a difficult language. There is a tutor who I have been training with. Apart from that, I have also downloaded some language apps to test myself, which is really helpful. I will move on to the other two languages and start learning them soon."

Apart from Talkh, Angira will also be seen in another Amazon web series, details of which have been carefully kept under wraps.

