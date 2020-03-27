Ramayan is back on Doordarshan on popular demand amid coronavirus lockdown in India

Since India is currently on lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, there has been a demand to re-telecast the iconic Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Doordarshan has taken the demand into consideration and Ramayan will be back on the small screen from Saturday, March 28, on DD National.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, took to Twitter to announce the news to the fans and wrote, "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm. @narendramodi @PIBIndia @DDNational."

The first episode of Ramayan will air in the morning from 9 am to 10 am, while the second will be aired in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan aired from 1987 to 1988. The star cast included Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Dara Singh, Sunil Lahri, Lalit Pawar and Padma Khanna among others.

