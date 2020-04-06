Jaws actress Lee Fierro and The Edge Of Night actor Forrest Compton die due to coronavirus

As the world tackles the deadly coronavirus, two actors have passed away due to the complications of COVID-19. Lee Fierro, known for starring in Steven Spielberg's 1975 film Jaws, and 1987 sequel Jaws: The Revenge, died in Ohio due to Coronavirus, reports Variety.

Lee Fierro was living in a care facility in Ohio and was 91 years old. As soon as the news was revealed, fans started paying tribute to the late actress and remembered her for her work.

​The Edge Of Night actor Forrest Compton also died this past weekend. Aged 94, his close friends confirmed the news of his passing.

The actor was best known for the role of Mike Karr in The Edge of Night. He also starred in The Twilight Zone and 60s comedy Gomer Pyle.

