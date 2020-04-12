Angad Bedi wants to chat with fans but Neha Dhupia is worried about the Rajma!

About two weeks back, actor Saif Ali Khan's interview had the sweetest gatecrasher as son Taimur Ali Khan royally in. These are the adorable moments we witness when stars are also operating from home. Actor Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to share a video and we next heard Neha Dhupia!

Angad began his video by asking fans how they were doing and how everyone was coping with the lock-down. He was also in a mood to share some wisdom and tell his fans how they should all listen to their wives. It was then that we heard Neha knocking and calling him for food. "“Come now, rajma thande ho rahe hai (the rajma is getting cold). Come fast, please," she says.

View this post on Instagram

Rajma thande ho rahe… to love your life.. you have to love your wife.. @nehadhupia #siyapaapaegayaghare #loveyourlifeloveyourwife #happywifehappylife #punjabi

A post shared by Angad Bedi “ARVIND VASHISHTHH” (@angadbedi) on Apr 10, 2020 at 3:36am PDT

“Rajma thande ho rahe… to love your life.. you have to love your wife.. @nehadhupia #siyappapaegayaghare #loveyourlifeloveyourwife,” he wrote.

He also shared a handful of more videos. In one, Neha asks him to fix the fridge. In another, she is kind of worked up with the baby and is trying to teach her manners.

You see, there is no difference between a regular husband and a star when you're quarantined with the wife!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results