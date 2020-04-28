Jennifer Winget on Beyhadh 2 ending abruptly, says there will be better days for us

In a recent statement made by the channel, it was revealed that the Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang starrer show Beyhadh 2 will not air after the lockdown. The news, undoubtedly, left the fans devastated as they wished to see a MayRa reunion on screen. Even though the show was going to be a finite series, they had expected to get a closure which would eventually lead to Maya and Rudra being together. However, due to multiple reasons, the channel has decided to discontinue Beyhadh 2 along with two other shows post lockdown.

After a lot of speculation regarding the show’s future, Jennifer Winget has addressed the situation and it is confirmed that the plug has been pulled on the show. Jennifer Winget in her recent interaction with a daily confirmed that Beyhadh 2 will no longer air on television, however, being the one to look at the brighter side, she says that she’s sure something better will come out of this and that there are better days ahead of us. She further said that the show was so loved and followed and Maya’s character was really close to her heart, not giving it a proper end is sad. But, she hopes that the fans will understand the situation and circumstances.

Jennifer also revealed that they were planning to pull the plug next month anyway and given the current scenario, it would have been difficult for the team to make it to the end. She says it was a logical thing to do since it was a matter of the team’s safety without which, there would be nothing possible.

As heartbreaking as it is for Beyhadh 2 to be axed without notice, we’re hoping to see Jennifer Winget create magic with her next project super soon!

