Women in Film and Television release the #BasKuchDinAur initiative along with Bollywood celebrities 

Women in Film and Television (WIFT) have released an initiative of #BasKuchDinAur. WIFT is a global support platform for women in the film and TV industry. There are 55 chapters of the association across the world affiliated to the Global WIFT Org in the US.

With the lockdown in India extended for another two weeks, WIFT India released this initiative in collaboration with several Bollywood celebrities. The initiative encourages people to hold on for some more days before they can step out. It also throws light on domestic violence and has shared helpline numbers for the same.

WIFT India has compiled selfie videos of Bollywood celebrities where they are seen spreading the message of #BasKuchDinAur. Sharing the videos, WIFT India wrote, "We are all facing challenging times during the pandemic. Some more unfortunate than the others and our hearts go out to them. WIFT India reached out to a few friends from the film fraternity to share a message and this is what they have to say… Each video was a selfie compiled into one message – we are all in this together. Let's stay strong for everyone. #BASKUCHDINAUR."

A big shout out to everyone featured in this video – for taking time out from their ghar ka kaam & bartan washing duties so share the love. Special thanks to @therichachadha @kalkikanmani @fukravarun @cyrus_sahukar @alifazal9 @pulkitsamrat @_adilhussain @kriti.kharbanda @rituparnaspeaks @amyradastur93 @mallikadua @angadbedi @prarthana.behere @akshay0beroi @sonalee18588 @akkineniamala . Supported by @redbulbgroup @redbulbmusic @allboutcommunication

Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Varun Sharma, Adil Hussain, Kriti Kharbanda, Ali Fazal and Pulkit Samrat are some of the few celebrities who participated in this initiative.

