Bollywood reacts to Boys Locker Room incident; Richa Chadha says teenagers are confusing porn for sex education

Several people including Bollywood celebrities have expressed their shock and concern over the 'Boys Locker Room’ incident. For the unaware, screenshots from an Instagram group chat called ‘Bois Locker Room’ where boys from South Delhi share pictures of underage girls were leaked on social media. On the group chat, they objectify women and talk about gang-raping them. The whole incident brewed up a storm on the internet.

Richa Chadha tweeting about the incident wrote, "This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon."

This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly,I reckon. https://t.co/mPVaXPOe6d

— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 5, 2020

Focusing on attacking the mentality that creates rapists, Swara Bhasker wrote, "#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists'.. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!"

#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’ .. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists! https://t.co/Jw4cFQ9gXM

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 5, 2020

Sonam Kapoor feels that parents are to be blamed for not raising their child to respect others. “This reeks of entitlement and gross negligence on their parents' part. The parents are to be blamed for raising sons who don’t respect human beings and spoiling them. And boys you should be ashamed," she wrote.

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram and posted a picture about the Coronavirus pandemic and the recent 'Boys locker room'. In the picture, he compared the Locker Room controversy with that of the Human Coronavirus family. Sharing the graphic, Siddhant wrote, "Extreme Red zones.#BoysLockerRoom #GirlsLockerRoom Disgusting."

View this post on Instagram

Extreme Red zones. #BoysLockerRoom #GirlsLockerRoom Disgusting.

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on May 5, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

ALSO READ: Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas reacts to Boys Locker Room incident; says hard hitting example should be set

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results