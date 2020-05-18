Karanvir Bohra donates 1000 face shield masks to Mumbai Police Force

Coronavirus has taken a toll on all our lives in some way or the other. The celebrities have been trying their best to provide as much help as they can along with the rest of the citizens of the country. In these trying times, it’s imperative that we protect the front liners of this pandemic including the doctors, nurses, policemen, and other essential service providers. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram to share that he has donated 1000 face shield masks to the police force in Mumbai’s BKC area.
Take a look at the pictures.
This gesture of Karanvir Bohra has surely won a lot of hearts!
