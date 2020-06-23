Warner Bros quite Serious about releasing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in India on July 31; work on Dubbed versions underway

The Coronavirus-induced lockdown will complete three months on June 25. The country is in an ‘Unlock’ phase since June 1 and on July 1, many more relaxations are expected. It is said that the cinema halls will finally be given the go-ahead to resume operations next month. And if that happens, then Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will make it to cinemas in India on July 31, just like the rest of the world. What’s more, the team of the film in India is also working round-the-clock to get the dubbed versions ready.

A source close to the project says, “Tenet is a film that the whole world is waiting for. There has been no new release in most parts of the world as most big, small and medium-sized films have been postponed to 2020-end or 2021. But Tenet is the only film that got pushed by mere two weeks, from July 17 to July 31. And although cinemas are sure to reopen in USA in July, in India, a call is yet to be taken. Yet, the team of Warner Bros India has begun working on the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of Tenet. The script is ready and a literal translation version of it in English has been sent to Warner Bros’ head office in Los Angeles. Once an approval is given, the dubbing shall commence. The whole process shall be completed in a few weeks. In a day or two, the Warner Bros India also plans to release the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu posters of the film.”

But has there been a confirmation from the government that cinemas will start in July?had earlier exclusively reported that a senior cabinet minister has assured exhibitors that cinema halls will be allowed to operate in July. A source reveals, “Yes, the government realizes that the exhibition is bleeding. Hence, if all goes as per the plan, then theatres can resume operations between mid-July and end of July. Hence, Tenet comes just at the right time as you can see.”

Tenet, however, might not be the first film to release in post-Covid world. Mulan releases on July 24 and Walt Disney is also expected to ensure it makes to cinemas in India.

The source before signing off says, “There have been no film release in a long time and Tenet looks like an exciting film for exhibitors. There were fears that they’ll have to play old releases which might result in negligible occupancy. But now, with Tenet releasing on July 31, they are overjoyed. Also Warner Bros India is planning an extensive release in dubbed versions as well. They have worked hard on making the dialogues sound colloquial and simple, without dumbing it down. Hence, everyone is expecting Tenet to work very well across the country. Let’s hope for the best!”

