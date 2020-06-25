Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja meets with a car accident

While the fans await Govinda’s full-fledged comeback, his son Yashvardhan Ahuja has been in the news. The actor made quite a name for himself because of his impeccable acting skills and not to mention, his groovy dance moves. Last seen in Kill/Dill with Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar, and Parineeti Chopra, Govinda has been low-key ever since.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Nigam says he loved singing for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan but his songs with Govinda are unforgettable
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply