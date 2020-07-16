Farhan Akhtar’s security guards at his Bandra home test positive for Covid-19

It seems to be true that Farhan Akhtar's security personnel at his Bandra residence near Bandstand in Mumbai have also tested positive for Covid-19. This news comes in right after veteran actress Rekha's security guard tested positive and was taken to quarantine center.

Since Farhan's home is close to Rekha's, it is unclear whether his security personnel had interacted with her security guard. Meanwhile, Rekha is under home quarantine and has reportedly refused to take the Covid-19 test.

While Rekha's bungalow has been sealed, the area now comes under containment zone.

This past weekend, the Bachchan family tested positive for Coronavirus, Anupam Kher's mother and brother's family and Sara Ali Khan's driver also tested positive.

