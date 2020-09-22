“Punish the Guilty, users, the dealers/suppliers,” says Raveena Tandon as she welcomes a ‘clean-up’ in the industry

The Bollywood industry is currently in limelight because of the drug probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, the NCB has been further probing the Bollywood-drug nexus and is likely to summon celebrities whose name has surfaced during the investigation. Amidst this, actress Raveena Tandon said that it is high time for a clean-up to happen in the film fraternity.

Raveena Tandon who has been part of the industry for nearly three decades demanded that the guilty, the users, the dealers and the suppliers should be punished. She took to Twitter to express her view on the matter. "Twas high time for clean up to happen. Very welcome! Will help our young/future generations. Start from here, surely, proceed to all sectors. Uproot it from its core. Punish the Guilty, users, the dealers/suppliers. The profiting Big Guys on the take, who give it a blind eye and ruin people (sic),” she tweeted.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others in the drug probe. They were sent to a 14 day judicial which ends today. Rhea's judicial custody has been extended till October 6 by a special NPDS court. The Chakraborty siblings have applied for bail in the Bombay High Court and the matter will be heard on September 23.

