Video: Harshad Chopda and Erica Fernandes dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s classic song is Major Monday mood!

While Erica Fernandes has wrapped up the shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she headed off to Goa for the shoot of a music video. However, what surprised us is that she will be starring in the video with Bepannaah star Harshad Chopda. The actress posted a cryptic picture from the airport and the fans were quick to guess that it was Harshad with his classic cross-body leather satchel that has become more of a style statement.

While it is still unclear as to whose tunes these two will be seen together in the video, the fans are just excited to see Harshad Chopda on their screens again. While the fans had already praised Harshad and Erica’s pair on their trip to London last year, a small clip of the duo dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Aakhein Khuli’ from Mohabbatein has been going viral for all the right reasons. Dressed in all black, Harshad and Erica are seen dancing with their crew and it will drive your Monday blues away.

Take a look at the video right here.

