Sanjay Leela Bhansali resumes shooting of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi at Film City

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, his first crime drama featuring Alia Bhatt in the title role, is back on the track. The shooting, that was disrupted when COVID-19 hit the globe, has finally resumed at Film City under the strictest of precautionary measures.
A source from the unit reports, “We restarted shooting with only 50 people in the crew. For a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, that’s almost nothing. But then something is better than nothing.We’re just happy to be back shooting.”
Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a grand item song with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply