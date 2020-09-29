Sanjay Leela Bhansali resumes shooting of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi at Film City

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, his first crime drama featuring Alia Bhatt in the title role, is back on the track. The shooting, that was disrupted when COVID-19 hit the globe, has finally resumed at Film City under the strictest of precautionary measures.

A source from the unit reports, “We restarted shooting with only 50 people in the crew. For a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, that’s almost nothing. But then something is better than nothing.We’re just happy to be back shooting.”

Everyone is masked on the set except when facing the camera. Alia Bhatt and her co-star Shantanu Maheshwari maintain a cordial distance when not facing the camera. Says the source, “Normally, there’s so much chatter and movement on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set. This time everyone is subdued. Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he feels like a mosquito every time he’s sprayed by a sanitizer.”

