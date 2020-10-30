AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals when his next film will release

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Zero. With the dismal performance of the film at the box office, the actor went on a break from being in front of the camera. It has been nearly two years since the film's release and the actor has not yet made an official announcement about his next film. For two years, fans of the superstar have been asking about his next film. On Tuesday, SRK took some time out to interact with his fans on Twitter and majority questions were about his comeback.

HIS COMEBACK:

Responding to a user who asked him to share a few words for a 'fan who was waiting to see him on screen again', SRK wrote, “Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon.”

Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon…. https://t.co/3sn6OGal35

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Another fan cheekily told him that he has 50 years of his life left and whether he would make an announcement within that time period. Responding in his trademark style, the actor wrote, “Meri life ke pachaas se bhi upar ho gaye….films karte karte. Obviously yehi karta rahoonga aur agle pachaas saal tum please dekhte rehna. (I have completed more than 50 years of my life doing films. Obviously, I will keep doing this and you please keep watching for the next 50 years).

Meri life ke pachaas se bhi upar ho gaye….films karte karte. Obviously yehi karta rahoonga aur agle pachaas saal tum please dekhte rehna. https://t.co/Evzq6UyVTU

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

BIRTHDAY PLANS

Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his birthday on November 2. However, fans are disappointed that they cannot gather outside his house in Mumbai as is tradition because of coronavirus. Responding to a user who raised this, SRK said, “Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar…thodha door se yaar."

Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar…thodha door se yaar. https://t.co/hANNv2VU0U

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Talking about his house Mannat, SRK gave a life lesson to a fan who asked him if he has plans to sell Mannat. “Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay,” he said.

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

IPL

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the UAE along with his family cheering for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has been playing well this season and will most likely qualify for the top four. When a fan asked if he is the team's lucky charm, he replied, "Wish it was that simple".

Wish it was that simple… https://t.co/ku1uWUCVp6

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Another fan asked if KKR would win this year and that KKR is playing with the emotions of their fans, SRK wrote, "Arre meri socho….mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!!

Arre meri socho….mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! https://t.co/dzZYgWMXHO

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

LOCKDOWN and LIFE LESSONS

Shah Rukh Khan has spent a lot of time with his family during the lockdown. He said that he has been watching alot of movies during the quarantine and has also been learning to cook. When a fan asked if he has finished learning to cook, Khan said, "‘Namak kitna daalna hai’ is still a struggle honestly…" Some users also asked him serious questions on his beliefs and strength in life. Khan responded to these questions earnestly.

‘Namak kitna daalna hai’ is still a struggle honestly… https://t.co/Us63DyUw2c

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Knowing my weaknesses https://t.co/73U0Zsh6jt

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Don’t try to change the way people are….try and understand them https://t.co/cYIJm40pS9

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

DOWN THE MEMORY LANE

With Mohabbatein completing 20 years today, a user asked him to share something about what went down behind the scene. Shah Rukh shared his memory of shooting his first scene with Amitahb Bachchan. "I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!!"

I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!! https://t.co/mETxCdepLU

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

How sweet is this thank you https://t.co/TXgwElb8YE

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

When a fan asked if he regrets choosing bad scripts in the past 10 years, he said, “One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do…achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer….your faith is in your heart.”

One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do…achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer….your faith is in your heart. https://t.co/4M2ftMxbOv

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

