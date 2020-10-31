BTS set for explosive performances on ‘Dynamite’ and upcoming new single ‘Life Goes On’ at American Music Awards 2020 

It is one news after another for BTS! After unveiling the lead track name for their upcoming 'BE (Deluxe Edition)', it has been announced that BTS will be performing at the American Music Awards 2020.

The official Twitter handle of AMAs revealed, "LISTEN UP, ARMY! @BTS_twt will make the TV debut of their highly anticipated new single, and perform their record-breaking hit “Dynamite” at the 2020 #AMAs! Don't miss it, November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC."

BTS will perform their record-breaking single 'Dynamite' which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three non-consecutive weeks. They are also set for another performance with 'Life Goes On' for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.

Back in 2017, BTS made their stage debut with 'DNA' performance. This year, BTS is nominated in Top Social Artist and Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock categories.

Their new album delivers a message of healing to the world by declaring, “Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on”. 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' reflects the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS, who have been actively involved in all aspects of the creative process for this record.

'BE (Deluxe Edition)' will drop on Friday, November 20.

