Sahil Anand calls his friend ‘Superhero’ for helping him fight COVID-19

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Sahil Anand gave a befitting reply to corona after getting diagnosed with the lethal virus some time back. The actor who stays all alone in Mumbai had to take care of himself without any support from anybody citing to the easily spreadable nature of the virus.

But, there's a saying that 'A friend in need is a friend indeed' and it was only through the support of this human being, Sahil could fight a battle with COVID-19 which lasted for over 20 Days. His friend Rajeev was the only one who was with Sahil in his testing times. "My friend Rajeev was about to leave Bombay forever, and he had only come here to pack things up. He cancelled his flight and his decision to leave just to take care of me" said the Student of the year actor.

While Explaining the real essence of friendship, and how we become oblivious towards our real friends amidst our busy schedule, Sahil added "I think with our jam-packed schedule, we forget the essence of real friendship. We tend to overlook the little things in life, and how valuable relations are. But he has made me realize the importance of having real people around"

Lastly, Sahil who has a handful of friends considers Rajeev an integral part of his life. The Student of the year actor said "He’s now not only made his place in my heart but in everyone’s hearts whom I told about him. He’s a superhero in my eyes! I’m not sure how I would have coped up during the recovery time, and he’s just done so much for me! From taking care of the household chores to just being there for me, I feel extremely overwhelmed by his gesture! How I look at it, he’s the superhero who rescued me from the virus. I feel truly blessed to have someone like him in my life!"

View this post on Instagram

They say real friendship is rare in today's world. But I'm lucky and blessed to have a special and a true friend by my side who has always been with me through my hardest time especially few days back when I had fell sick with #coronavirus . My friend @rajeevverma20 was about to leave for his hometown but as soon as he got to know I was down with the virus, he cancelled his flight and came to take care of me, and didn't leave my home until I was completely alright! I mean, people try to stay miles away from people who contract the virus, but he decided to stick with me and helped me around throughout my recovery time! God I feel lucky! and for me he is a superhero???? I hope everyone should be blessed with a true friend like @rajeevverma20 ❤️

A post shared by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial) on Oct 30, 2020 at 5:32am PDT

Also Read: Sahil Anand admits that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, reveals the reason why he kept it hidden

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results