Sanya Malhotra makes a case for baggy pants and oversized jackets

Sanya Malhotra has always turned heads with the way she styles and carries her outfits. The actress has been giving out major fashion goals with her street style, comfortable dressing.

Sanya looks simply classy while staring right into the camera lens in a coordinated earthy brown set. The baggy pants and the oversized jacket with statement earrings add the bold touch on her, and rightly so the actress looks refreshing yet bougee in this photoshoot.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

???????? ???? @vanigupta.23 ???? @sukritigrover ???? @natashamathiasmakeup

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra???? (@sanyamalhotra_) on Nov 6, 2020 at 5:55am PST

View this post on Instagram

#LudoonNetflix 6 days to go ???????????????? ???? @natashamathiasmakeup ???? @sukritigrover ???? @tejasnerurkarr

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra???? (@sanyamalhotra_) on Nov 6, 2020 at 4:34am PST

View this post on Instagram

#LudoonNetflix ???????????????? ???? @natashamathiasmakeup ???? @sukritigrover ???? @tejasnerurkarr

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra???? (@sanyamalhotra_) on Nov 6, 2020 at 4:31am PST

She will be seen in a bold, new avatar in her upcoming film Ludo. The actress has received praises for her performances and is looked at as a promising and refreshing personna on screen. The actress will be seen in Ludo, Pagglait followed by her recently announced film Love Hostel.

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra talks about her experience of working without a script in Anurag Basu’s Ludo

