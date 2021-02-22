Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown to star in and executive produce fantasy movie for Netflix titled Damsel 

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is on a roll. The 16-year-old is working on several projects. She has now signed on to star in another Netflix fantasy film Damsel. She will also serve as the executive producer. It will be directed by Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

According to Deadline Hollywood, "In Damsel, Brown will play Princess Elodie, who thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, only to find out that she is being sacrificed to a dragon."

The screenplay will be penned by Dan Mazeau. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce the film along with Brown serving as executive producer with Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi. This will be Millie's fourth project with Netflix.

This project is coming after her hit film Enola Holmes with Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, in September this year.

Besides this film, Millie Bobby Brown will also star in & produce the upcoming Netflix movie, The Girls I've Been. Adapted from Tess Sharpe's novel, the thriller follows a con artist who must use her powers of persuasion & impersonation to free herself, her girlfriend & ex-boyfriend from a bank hostage situation.

