Salman Khan isolates himself after his driver and two staff members test positive for coronavirus

November 19, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Actor Salman Khan has gone into self-isolation after his driver and two of his staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The staff members are being treated in a Mumbai hospital.

Salman Khan isolates himself after his driver and two staff members test positive for coronavirus

As per reports, the actor has isolated himself for the next 14 days along with his family in order to break the chain of contamination. The reports also stated that the actor has provided medical assistance to his staffers as soon he was made aware of the COVID-19 diagnosis.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The shooting resumed in October after almost seven months. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the film stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda.

Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for Antim which is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Aayush Sharma. Post that, he will shoot Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee disapproves Salman Khan’s comments on Bigg Boss 14 about Rashami Desai and her getting lesser votes

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *