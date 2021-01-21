5 times Jannat Zubair made a statement in desi ensembles

Jannat Zubair is the most adorable diva of the television industry. She has captured the hearts of so many fans and her fan following knows no bounds. Known in the industry since childhood, she once again shot to fame due to her popularity on TikTok. Though the app is now banned, she continues to use her Instagram and has built quite a base for herself. Her style is unique and very easily attainable and we just can't get enough of her.

Here are 5 Indian looks that she nailed and you can take inspiration from for you next traditional outing.

RED AFFAIR

You can never go wrong with reds- it's been a traditional favorite since ages. From lehangas to shararas- she's done it all. Dressed in an all red ensemble. The sequins add the much needed drama and the sleeves create a statement along with the glitter and sequins. Her makeup was a standout with her in a top knot and a few flicks framing her face. She accessorized her look with a choker.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

STUNNER IN SAREE

A minimal saree with a backless chiffon blouse and danglers is every girl's dream. Jannat looks like she's right out of a Bollywood movie and here to steal our hearts. Pick this look for your next cocktail party.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

PRINTS EXTRAVAGANZA



Pair your printed Anarkali kurta with a pair of similar printed pair of palazzo pants and dupatta. Jannat looks like a million bucks in this printed silk set that she paired with a pair of silver juttis. She nails this look and we can't wait to style something similar for our next desi outing. Archive this look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

LEHENGAS ARE YOUR SAVIOUR

Jannat looks ethereal in a subtle pink/nude lehenga with golden undertones and paired it with an embroidered, noodle strapped choli and a netted dupatta with minimal designs. Take cues from this adorable diva to style a lehenga and dress it down for the upcoming Shaadi season. Look simple yet classy and you learnt it from the best.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

THE WHITE PARADE

If you want to dress down, then wear your whites, make a statement and also feel uber comfortable. Wear your white kurta, pair it with white cotton palazzos and top it off with a printed, heavy border dupatta. Laze around in cotton traditional and also look your stylish best!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat

Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Jannat Zubair was last seen in the Bollywood movie Hitchki alongside Rani Mukerji and Rohit Saraf. The actress has been part of multiple music videos. We can't wait to see her on the big screen again!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results