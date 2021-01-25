Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal Wedding: Shashank Khaitan shares a new photo of the newlyweds along with heartfelt message

Actor Varun Dhawan got married to his longtime love Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, at the Mansion House in Alibaug. There was no official announcement made by the couple as they wanted to keep the wedding a private affair. Around 50 guests were invited for the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. As the wedding took place on Sunday, the married pair made their first appearance in front of the paparazzi after Varun Dhawan shared the first pictures on his Instagram. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan was one of the guests at the wedding and penned a heartfelt message for the newlyweds.

"Nats and VD… wish you the absolute best… as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are," Shashank Khaitan wrote on Instagram along with a new photo from the wedding ceremony.

"Continue to create value in each other's lives and stand by each other in thick and thin. Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you," he wrote.

Varun Dhawan worked with Shashank Khaitan in two films – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badri Ki Dulhania. Their two projects Mr. Lele and Rannbhoomi were indefinitely put on hold.

