Theatrical release of Tuesdays And Fridays release confirmed for February 19; D Company might also arrive on the same day

The blockbuster box office performance of the Tamil flick, Master, starring Vijay, has proved it once and for all that audiences are more than willing to come to cinemas for big, exciting films. Yet, the producers of bigger Bollywood films are still maintaining the wait-and-watch policy and hoping for the situation to improve even more. As a result, the upcoming month of February is also expected to be devoid of not just biggies but also mid-sized films.

As per trade, as of now, a handful of films have been scheduled for release in the second month of 2021. A source reveals, “January 29 will see the release of Warner Bros’ psychological thriller The Little Things, starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. Then, on February 5, Vineet Kumar Singh’s realistic drama Aadhar would release. The same day, the exciting Hollywood flick Monster Hunter, by Sony Pictures, would also hit the big screen. It’ll have a wide release in original English and dubbed versions.”

The source then adds, “Warner Bros is then releasing Tom And Jerry on February 19. The same day, two more films are going to be released. T-Series and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production Tuesdays And Fridays would arrive in cinemas. Lastly, Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster drama D Company is also planning to clash at the box office on February 19 with these two films.”

Tuesdays And Fridays, directed by Taranveer Singh, marks the debut of Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Dhillon and former Miss India international (2014), Jhataleka Malhotra. Zoa Morani, Reem Sheikh, Ibraheem Choudhry, Niki Walia, Parmeet Sethi and others are also a part of this film, which is reported to be a love story with a dose of action. It was majorly shot in Mumbai and London in 2018.

On the other hand, D Company is directed by Ram Gopal Varma that traces the rise of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. It is expected to be a multi-series project. The poster and trailer of this actioner were released yesterday, that is, on January 23.

The trade source signs off by saying, “A few more small films might also release, especially on February 12 or February 26. Both these slots are unoccupied as of now.”

