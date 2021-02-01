BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ costumes sold for whopping $162,500 to Japanese art collectors

MusiCares and Julien's Auctions have announced that the global popstars BTS' 'Dynamite' costumes, which were donated to the Grammy Museum, were the top-selling items on Sunday, January 31, 2021. According to Julien's Auctions, the costumes were sold for $162,500 (Rs. 1.18 crores).

The official Twitter handle of Julien's Auctions tweeted, "SOLD for $162,500! The costumes worn in the music video of the mega-hit song "Dynamite” donated by GRAMMY Nominated BTS, all to benefit MusiCares in today’s Charity Relief Auction." According to the reports, Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber HIKAKIN bought the costumes.

SOLD for $162,500! The costumes worn in the music video of the mega-hit song "Dynamite” donated by GRAMMY Nominated BTS, all to benefit MusiCares in today’s Charity Relief Auction. pic.twitter.com/znJB0ZlrXH

— Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 31, 2021

According to Grammys, "BTS kicked off the initiative in the previous announcement of the generous offering of their pastel-colored ensembles (estimate: $20,000-$40,000), worn in their 2020 music video for 'Dynamite', the global superstars' smash hit and first No. 1 single in the U.S. BTS earned their first GRAMMY nomination for the song in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 2021 GRAMMYs."

BTS registered a new record on YouTube within 24 hours with 'Dynamite' as it officially became the fastest music video in Youtube history to record 100 million views. The platform confirmed on August 23 that it registered 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours, setting the record for the most-viewed music video in YouTube’s history. As per MRC Data, the song was the top-selling digital song of 2020 in the US with over 1.26 million downloads.

BTS is now gearing up for the release of a new version of their latest album 'BE' releasing on February 19. 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' released on November 20, 2020, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track 'Life Goes On' earning No. 1 spot on Hot 100 on Billboard charts. They earned their third No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart (following 'Dynamite' and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love – Laxed – Siren Beat') and first with a Korean song. The title track became the first Korean song to ever top the chart.

ALSO READ: BTS unveils Suga's notes of 'Telepathy' track ahead of 'BE (Essential Edition)' release

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results